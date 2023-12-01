Supreme Court judgement: Tension grips Nasarawa 

By David Odama

LAFIA-AHEAD of the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election in Nasarawa State, there is uneasy calm in the state, as the two leading political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are on daggers drawing over Appeal court judgement which was in favour of the incumbent, Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The APC in the state yesterday raised alarm over alleged plans by PDP to orchestrate evil protests, overheat the polity and cause chaos in the state, the PDP had said persistently the ruling party was being haunted by its shadows.

State chairman of APC, Aliyu Bello, at a briefing, accused PDP of propagating ethnic and religious incitement through protests directed at bringing disharmony among the people of Nasarawa State who had been coexisting as citizens over time.

He claimed that since the declaration of Governor Sule as the winner of the March 18 election, PDP had continued to demonstrate divisive tendencies by mobilizing gullible and vulnerable supporters, who parade themselves naked on the street and at the party’s secretariat.

“The poor women recruited to engage in this shameful act have been paid and convinced, that such equally primitive action has the spiritual powers to earn the party victory at the courts.

“So far, the gods or the deities and the spirits the PDP has been invoking have failed them, and will further fail them again at the Supreme Court.

“The PDP supporters are now classifying the people of Nasarawa State as indigenes and non-indigenes. They are seditiously calling on their imagined ‘indigenous people of Nasarawa State’ to unite and kick against the Court of Appeal judgement which has rightly reversed the judgement of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, by returning to Governor Sule the popular mandate given to him by majority of the electorate after the Saturday, March 18, 2023, elections.

“We have continuously asked PDP the qualities that made someone an indigene without an answer. Since the return of democracy in 1999, the state has been governed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, from Kokona Local Government Area; late Dr. Aliyu Akwe Doma from Doma Local Government Area, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura from Lafia Local Government Area and Engr Abdullahi A Sule from Akwanga Local Government Area.

“This state belongs to all of us. We should, therefore, not be seen to encourage in any form senseless, baseless and provocative statements that have no roots in history.“