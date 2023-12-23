Sunshine Stars official dies after gunmen attack

Sunshine Stars of Akure, assistant kit manager, Taiwo Dosunmu, who was shot during an attack on the team’s bus by gunmen along the Benin-Ore Expressway, is dead.

Sunshine Stars were on their way to Benin City on Dec. 7 to honour the Nigeria Premier Football League match-day 13 game against Bendel Insurance when the incident occurred.

The team media officer, Michael Akintunde, while confirming the passing of Dosunmu in a statement on Saturday in Akure, said he died at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The statement appreciated the governments of Edo and Ondo for their support in saving Dosunmu’s life.

It reads: “With lot of pains in our hearts, we announce the untimely transition to eternity of our dear brother and Assistant Kit Manager, Taiwo Dosunmu, who died in line of duty by the bullets of armed bandit along Benin-Ore expressway on Thursday, Dec. 7

“Taiwo died at the Intensive Care Unit of University of Benin Teaching Hospital on Friday, Dec. 22, after series of surgeries by consultants at the facility.

“Taiwo Dosunmu was a very hard working individual who took his job with all sense of seriousness.

“His selflessness at the moment of the attack saved the lives of players and other members of Sunshine Stars management. He will be sorely missed.

“Special thanks to the governments of Ondo and Edo States as well as the entire football family in Nigeria and many others for the supports rendered during the spell of the unfortunate incident.

“Burial arrangements of the departed will be communicated as authorised by the family,” the statement read. (NAN)

