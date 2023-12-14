Security: Coalition hails Matawalle over partnership with US

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Defence Coalition has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over his ministry’s moves to partner with the United States in boosting security in the country.

Recall that Matawalle had paid a special visit to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday.

Reacting to the development in a statement signed by Comrade Abdullahi Anas Kaura of APC national defence coalition, the group said: “The visit aims to foster fruitful discussions and collaborations with government leaders and politicians and influential leaders, all in the pursuit of improving security within our beloved nation.

He said: “Nigeria has recorded successes in the fight against insecurity and is ready to work with the US government to rid the country of its security challenges.

“Their collective focus is to explore innovative strategies and initiatives that will bolster Nigeria’s security apparatus, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

“Notably, this visit has garnered significant attention due to the support and backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recognizes the importance of a strong defense system.

“President Timubu’s endorsement of Dr. Maradun’s efforts further emphasizes the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation.

“The discussions held during these meetings revolve around key areas such as intelligence sharing, counterterrorism measures, border security, and the enhancement of defense capabilities. By engaging in open and constructive dialogues, Dr. Maradun and his counterparts are paving the way for effective collaboration and the exchange of best practices.

“The significance of this visit is to showcases Nigeria’s proactive approach towards tackling security challenges head-on, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and consistent evaluation of our leaders’ efforts.

“His tireless efforts, alongside the support of President Timubu, are instrumental in shaping a brighter and safer future for our great nation. Together, we can build a stronger and more secure Nigeria.

“As we eagerly await the outcomes of these discussions, it is essential to acknowledge the dedication and vision of Dr. Bello Matawalle Maradun, who has been a steadfast advocate for improved security measures. By seeking international collaborations, Nigeria is actively working towards creating a safer and more secure environment for its citizens.”