Robert bags chieftaincy title in Enugu

….Israel vs Hamas, Russia vs Ukraine: End the war now, Robert tells world leaders

The Managing Director and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Mr. Robert Dickerman has lauded traditional institution in Nigeria, calling on leaders to learn from it.

He called on leaders and aspiring leaders to learn from the detribalised monarch, who has devoted his life and throne to bring about peace and unity among various tribes and races.

“A lot of leaders can learn from the leadership of this royal father. A lot of political leaders and leaders from all aspects of life can learn a lot from his inclusivity that you can really create bridges and create peace”, Dickerman said.

Dickerman, an American, and formerly the MD/CEO of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company(EEDC), made the call after he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Chinetugo 1 of Ibagwa-Nike Kingdom” during the annual Ofala Festival by the traditional ruler of Ibagwa-Nike Community, HRH Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu on Sunday in Enugu.

On his chieftaincy honours, he described it as a tremendous honour to cap his many years in Nigeria.

“I have never felt more honoured in my life. It’s a tremendous honour and it’s a very meaningful day for me.

“I wasn’t expecting this. When the Igwe told me about this, I was so touched.

“Igwe Emma Ugwu and I have been friends for many years. Since I came to Enugu, I became a member of his royal court eight years ago and he’s remained my friend even when I have left.

“I know one of his reasons for honouring me today is because he has been impressed with what I have been doing in Nigeria and Enugu in particular.

“And I like the fact that he stands for humanitarianism. His vision for bringing people together from all walks of life, from different cultural and religious backgrounds is a masterpiece for World peace. I hope.he continues in that light”, he said.

Dickerman also called for an end to hostiles between Israel and Palestine, and Russia and Ukraine.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the event, Dickerman, who described the wars in Gaza strip and Ukraine as the worst disastrous wars in history also called on all nations if the world to unite and collaborate to ensure that there is a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and Russia and Ukraine.

He said: “We’re facing two of the worst disastrous wars in history: between Israel and Palestine and Russia and Ukraine.

“The world must come together to end the wars and bring about peace. Anyone who loves peace should be worried about the two ongoing wars with their devastating effects on humanity”.

Igwe Emma Ugwu, while conferring Dickerman with the title, described him as a man of different positive characters, who had impacted positively by ensuring peace to facilitate the sustainable development in several Nigerian communities.

The monarch, who is the founder of the Association of Northern and Southern People’s Welfare, described his annual Ofala Festival as a culture of national integration, saying that he chose people of diverse cultures and race for chieftaincy titles in order to encourage them to promote unity in Nigeria and World peace