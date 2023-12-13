Rivers crisis: We’ve no hands in Wike, Fubara feud – FG

Wike Fubara

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government said on Wednesday it has no hand in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, his loyalists, and Governor Similaye Fubara.

The government emphatically declared that Wile’s position is not shared by the government.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a chat with State House correspondents after briefing on the outcomes of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He maintained that the federal government has no hand in creating the crisis, which has seen the FCT minister and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly pitted against Governor Fubara.

Recall that 27 of the lawmakers loyal to the minister had announced their defection from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that led to their seats being declared vacant by the factional group of about five members loyal to the state governor.

Asked whether the federal government shares Wike’s position on the matter as a member of the federal cabinet, the information minister stated: “Well, he is a federal cabinet member; he is involved in the situation in the state. That cannot be a federal government position. How can it be the federal government’s position?”

Idris stressed that the federal government is keen to ensure peace and tranquillity in every part of the country, including Rivers, saying: “Well, the federal government is always interested in the well-being of all the states, and in that direction, the federal government will always align with everyone in Nigeria to make sure that there is peace and tranquillity in all parts of this country.

“But you know that what has happened in Rivers is not a creation of the federal government. It is a political problem that is brewing in the state.

“Of course, the government will ensure that there is peace and stability for all Nigerians, including River State, but you can’t say that this is a creation of the federal government. The federal government never had any hand in creating that problem.”

On the allegation raised by Asari Dokubo, accusing President Bola Tinubu of ignoring the festering crisis in Rivers State, the government’s spokesman noted that what the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force said is only advisory.

“I saw Asari Dokubo’s message. It was an advisory. He made an advisory. When you make an advisory, you allow time to see whether the person you have given the advice will look at it again and come back to you. That does not suggest anything. That doesn’t suggest that the federal government created that problem. It was never a creation of the federal government. It is a creation of the political situation in River State.”

Vanguard News