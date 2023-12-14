Release Nnamdi Kanu, increase employment opportunity for PWD, Igbo women tell Tinubu

By Chinedu Adonu

Igbo women, Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora have appealed to the federal and State government to increase the employment opportunity of persons with disabilities.

The group also demanded that a Microcredit be given to the PWD to help them start up their various business enterprises.

The President General and founder of Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora, Chief Lolo Kate Ezeofor made this call during the maiden Christmas Charity Outreach for persons with Disabilities held at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan convocation Arena, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

Lolo Ezeofor, said that people with disabilities need care and encouragement from the general public, adding that government should do more for the PWD.

Recall that Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora is an umbrella/Apex body of Umuada (women) of Igbo land of the seven Igbo speaking states of Nigeria; Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi Enugu, Delta, Imo and Rivers and Igbo women living in the other states of Nigeria and in Diaspora.

“Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora are pleading with federal and State government to increase employment opportunities for people with Disabilities and gives them Microcredit to start up their various business enterprises,” She said.

She said that apart from Christmas Charity Outreach, the organization also visited some hospitals and paid the bill of the needy to enable them enjoy the Christmas festival.

Lolo Ezeofor used the opportunity to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from, Department of State Security Service, DSS custody.

“Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora has written a letter on November 7, 2023 to His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Federal Republic of Nigeria on a plea for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, our son from DSS custody and still appealing for his release,” she stated.

The highlight of the event was feeding and dinning, presentation of gifts to over four hundred, (400) persons with Disabilities, Indigent Widows and Orphanages.