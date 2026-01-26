IPOB calls for reopening of markets in Anambra, urges release of Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that traders and business owners in Anambra State should resume normal commercial activities from Tuesday, January 27, 2026, despite ongoing tensions surrounding sit-at-home compliance in parts of the Southeast.

In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group said the directive was aimed at allowing residents to pursue their livelihoods and was not intended as a challenge to any order of the Anambra State Government.

According to IPOB, the decision reflects what it described as the right of citizens to engage in lawful economic activities without restriction. The group argued that Igbo traders and entrepreneurs built their businesses without government support and therefore should not be compelled to shut them down.

The statement referenced the economic resilience and historical experiences of the Igbo people, stressing that commerce remains central to their survival and identity. IPOB also cautioned against any actions it said could lead to the harassment or arrest of traders, warning that such measures could escalate tensions in the state.

While insisting it does not seek confrontation with Governor Charles Soludo or the Anambra State Government, IPOB called on authorities to respect what it described as the will of the people. The group further renewed its demand for the unconditional release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, arguing that his freedom would help restore lasting peace and stability in the Southeast.

IPOB also appealed to the Federal Government to intervene by addressing the underlying grievances in the region, particularly the continued detention of Kanu, which it said remains a major source of unrest.