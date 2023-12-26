Recruitment: PSC disowns trending invitation for screening with request for payment of N2000

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission on Tuesday said its attention has been drawn to a fictitious publication in social media requesting prospective candidates for screening for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to come with the sum of N2000.

The message, which had the name of the commission on top, reads, “Police Service Commission: congratulations and U have been shortlisted for the physical screening 8 January 2024, come along with 2k when coming.”

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman, said, “The Commission wishes to disown and disassociate itself from the said publication, which obviously is fictitious and misleading.

“The Commission had earlier, in a press statement, explained that the ongoing recruitment is entirely free from the registration stage to the last stage, which is medical examination, and wishes to state that nothing has changed to warrant requesting the candidates to come with N2000 for the screening exercise.

“The Commission warns that it will no longer tolerate the meddlesomeness of fraudsters who seem bent on compromising the ongoing recruitment exercise.

‘The Commission wishes to advise the prospective candidates to ignore these misleading messages, as the Police Recruitment Board is currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on the requirements for the screening exercise.

“The Commission will not at any point impose any fee on the candidates and will ensure that the exercise is transparent, merit-based, and in obedience to the federal character principles.

“Candidates are advised to resist the temptation to cut corners in an attempt to succeed in this endeavour, as strict regulations have been put in place to protect the recruitment exercise from the beginning to the end.

“The Board promises to ensure that the outcome of the exercise meets international standards with products good enough for the police of our dreams.”