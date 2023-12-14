Pupils eulogise Gov AbdulRazaq over KwaraLEARN transformation programme

In a heartwarming display of appreciation, a delegation of students from various KwaraLEARN-affiliated schools embarked on a special visit to His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State.

The purpose of their visit was to express profound gratitude to the governor for his outstanding contributions to the education sector, particularly the transformative reforms that have significantly enhanced the academic performance of government school pupils in the state.

The event garnered widespread participation, with notable figures in attendance, including Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the Honorable Commissioner for Education & Human Capacity Development, and Prof. Shehu Abdulrahman Adaramaja, Chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB).

The pupils relished the opportunity to meet the governor, creating a memorable experience for all involved.

As a token of their appreciation, the pupils presented a special gift to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, symbolizing their gratitude for the positive changes witnessed in the educational landscape of Kwara State.

KwaraLEARN, representing the collective voice of Kwara State pupils, seized the occasion to express heartfelt appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unwavering commitment to basic education transformation.

The organization commended the governor for taking time out of his busy schedule to host the KwaraLEARN pupils, showcasing his dedication to the welfare and development of the younger generation.

The children of Kwara State extend a sincere thank-you message to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, urging the continuation of his efforts in advancing the educational system.

The pupils enthusiastically echoed, “Thank you, Sir. Let the good works continue.” This marks the positive impact of collaborative efforts in shaping the educational future of Kwara State.