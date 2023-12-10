Prime Video’s new movie “Breath of Life” premieres December 15

By Ayo Onikoyi

Streaming giant, Prime Video is on the move again as it is out with a new captivating original film, Breath of Life, premiering on December 15, 2023. Breath of Life, a journey of redemption and hope, unravelling the depths of human Connection.

Written and Directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor, and its executive director is Derin Adeyokunnu, this heartwarming masterpiece delves into the transformative journey of Timi, an extraordinarily gifted and wealthy man grappling with the depths of grief and despair following a tragic loss.

When Timi’s path intersects with Elijah, a humble young man who becomes his housekeeper, their unexpected encounter ignites a profound transformation.

The movie features a stellar cast of talented actors such as Wale Ojo delivers a compelling performance as Timi, Chimezie Imo brings warmth and authenticity to the role of Elijah, the humble young man who becomes Timi’s housekeeper. Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, and Eku Edewor lend their talents to supporting roles, adding depth and dimension to the film’s narrative. Sam Dede, Tina Mba, and Sambasa Nzeribe bring their veteran presence to the cast, enriching the film with their captivating portrayals.

Breath of Life is a poignant reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can prevail and blossom, guided by empathy, compassion, and the unwavering belief in the goodness of humanity. This captivating tale offers a message of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of human connection.

The casts and producers of the new movie were unveiled during a press briefing held at Four Points by Sheraton in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, 7 December, 2023.

The casts expressed their intuitions and experiences about the film. The Director and the Producers also breathe in the creative aspect of the film and how it all came to be.

Wale Ojo who played the lead role of Timi said the film made him nostalgic and reminisced of an old movie he had seen.

According to him, the similarity in the two films got him stuck and easily captivated.

Ademola Adedoyin, spoke on his character as Young Timi, which he noted, represents the tragedy and the resurrection of revenge in the story.

“I’m quite captivated by the depth of this story particularly as it leans more towards the spiritual aspect. It’s simply majestic and captivating,” the actor said.

The Director, BB Sasore gave full indepth of the film including the actors and how everyone brought in their immaculate performance to the growth of the film.

He expressed careful scrutiny on his choice of actors by not just looking at the exterior but also how well each person will fit in the character.

“Auditions were held and choices were made,” he said.

Eku Edewor was not only a producer but also acted in the film.

Eku, a well known TV presenter and fashion enthusiast, elaborated more on her role as a producer and how she worked exceptionally with the Director BB and others to get the desired results. Breath of Life would be her fourth film as a producer.Chimezie and Genoveva both expressed their beautiful experience on set with the veterans and state it was “best film made yet”.

Derin Adeyokunnu, the Executive Producer, commended the cable services, Terrestrial TVs and Cinemas as they all help to deliver their needs as an entertainer to the required audience. “For a job well done, the streamers are taking the lead in that the supports they give encourage and helps in producing a great film,” he said.Prime Video, one of the most current source of streaming Classic films, will premiere Breath of Life exclusively on Friday, 15 December, 2023