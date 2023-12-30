Plateau Killings: Senate summons security chiefs

As senators ask Tinubu to act now

Disturbed by the attacks on Miango village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State carried out by armed bandits with massive killings and wanton destruction of property, the Senate has summoned the Security Chiefs to brief it on the attacks.

Those summoned to appear before it by the Senate are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Others summoned are the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The resolution of the Senate was a sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Senator Diket Plang, APC, Plateau Central, on Saturday during plenary, who lamented the constant attacks by criminals in Plateau State, raising the need for a national security summit.

Senators have called on President Bola Tinubu to act now to nip in the bud, incessant killings and security challenges in the country.

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North, called for a need to give an adequate explanation of the inadequate intelligence, asserting that Nigerians are angry with them, hence the need to invite the security chiefs to brief the Senate on the exact situation in a closed session.

The Senate thereafter observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims. It resolved to send a high-powered delegation led by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to visit and condole with the victims.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to direct its agencies to provide relief materials, especially building materials, to the victims of the crisis with immediate effect to enable them to relocate back to their homes and decongest the internally displaced persons camps.

They also urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to complete the Mopol barracks in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

It further urged the Nigerian military to deploy intelligence and aerials in the affected local government areas of Plateau State and its environs.

