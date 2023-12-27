Plateau killings: Never again, says Kalu

Benjamin Kalu

… mourns former Reps Speaker

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Efforts and actions must be taken by the relevant authorities and stakeholders to stop the killings on the streets of Plateau State, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said.

Kalu who is devastated by the unfortunate reports of the massacre said to have begun on the Christmas Eve, spanning across over 15 communities in three local government areas of

Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu LGAs charged all security agencies to go after the assailants.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, the deputy speaker described the attacks as reprehensible and unprovoked, insisting that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to justice.

He recalled the previous years of similar ugly happenstances in the state, saying that never again should such repeat itself.

Kalu said that what the nation needs at all times is peace, adding that it is for this reason that he is championing the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) to restore peace in all warring regions, starting from the South East region.

While commiserating with the government and the people of Plateau State especially the family of the victims, Kalu said that all legislative interventions will be activated to dissuade future occurrence even as he appreciated the security agencies for their efforts to stop the attacks from escalating any further.

In another statement Kalu has expressed shock over the death of the former speaker of the House, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na ‘Abba.

The former speaker who represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State in 1999 reportedly died on Wednesday in Abuja at the age of 65 after suffering from an illness.

Describing Na ‘Abba as a “fine parliamentarian with unusual legislative acumen, zeal and zest”, Kalu said the former speaker by his numerous lofty contributions to the body of laws in Nigeria made a lot of impacts on the political trajectories of the country.

The Deputy Speaker was particularly happy that Na’Abba even long after his tenure ended always found time to attend the special sessions of the House and was willing to share his perspectives on some legislative developments.

Kalu however regretted that Na ‘Abba’s demise will bring an end to the institutional memories he embodied and exuded while alive.

Commiserating with the family of the former speaker, his immediate boss, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Ph.D, and other political associates over the loss, Kalu enjoined them to be comforted by the fact that Na’ Abba lived his life serving Nigeria and humanity.

The Deputy Speaker also prayed Almighty God to accept the soul of Na ‘Abba and grant him eternal rest.