Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian boxers set personal targets

By Jacob Ajom

Three Nigerian boxers: Cynthia Ogunsemilore, Omole Dolapo and Olaore Olaoitan have qualified to represent Nigeria at the Paris 2024. Sports Vanguard met with two of the Paris 2024 Olympics-bound boxers who are training privately in Lagos. They spoke of their desire to halt Nigeria’s inability to win a gold medal in boxing at the quadrennial games.

The history of Nigeria’s participation in the Olympics is dotted with stories of triumphs and humiliations. Nigeria’s involvement in the Olympic movement and participation in the quadrennial games predates the country’s independence. Still under the aegis of colonial Britain and flying the Union Jack, Nigeria first hit the Olympics in 1952 in Helsinki, Finland and has sent athletes to compete in every Summer Olympic Games since then, except for the boycotted Montreal 1976 Summer Olympics.

In the all-time medal standings, the country is ranked 74th with 27 medals. A breakdown of the medals show that Nigeria has won 3 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals. A further breakdown of the medals on sport by sport basis indicates that the country’s boxers have contributed 6 medals; 3 silver and 3 bronze medals to the medal haul.

Incidentally, Nigeria’s first medal was won at the 1964 Olympics, a bronze medal won by Nojeem Maiyegun. In Munich 1972, Isaac Ikhouria won the country’s second medal, another Bronze in Munich.

In 1984, the country’s profile and reputation in boxing continued to grow, when Peter Konyegwachi won a silver medal, another first in the country’s Olympic history in the featherweight class, In 1992 David Izonrite competing in the heavyweight class also won a silver. The same year Richard Igbenehu also won a silver in the Super Heavyweight class.

In 1996, Nigeria’s best outing at the Olympics saw Duncan Dokiwari cap the country’s golden showing with a bronze medal in the Super Heavyweight category.

Despite the early promises, Nigeria boxing suffered a drop in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The last time Nigeria featured in boxing at the Olympics was in 2016 where Efe Ajagba, competing in the Super heavyweight class, succumbed to Dychko of Kazakhstan. Since then, no Nigerian boxer has qualified for the Olympics again.

However, Paris 2024 holds a different promise for the country as three boxers have qualified to fly Nigeria’s flag at the global fiesta. “There is still ample room for more to qualify,” said coach Segun Ajose, a former British and Commonwealth champion who once represented Nigeria at the Sydney Olympics. “If Nigeria is serious about sending more boxers to Paris, there are still a few qualifying tournaments they can send boxers to.”

For now, Ajose is concerned with training two of the Paris bound boxers: Cynthia Ogunsemilore and Omole Joshua just as Ige Ridwan, Wahab Kukoyi, Blessing Oraekwe and Oluwasegun Oladokun who are billed for the All Africa Games in Ghana, next year.

“It’s been challenging,” Ajose admitted, Wednesday, soon after the morning training session at the Military Sports Centre in Shomolu, Lagos. The session was all about resilience, endurance, concentration and remaining focused in a fight situation. The boys and girls adapted fast and the coach was happy at the progress they have been making since they began the camping, which is a private initiative by the IMG Media Group. ‘The IMG and Bariga LCDA in Lagos have been taking care of their training, giving them some allowances to keep them going.”

He continued, “We know Nigerian boxing is not where it is supposed to be and it is easy for everyone to complain. We have boxers who have qualified for the All Africa Games and the Olympics. There is a gap between now and when they will go into camping so we try to close that gap. The Olympics is a different ball game.

“The level of competition there is high and yet the boxers are not in camp. They ought to be in camp, training. Countries like Cuba, Uzbekistan with better pedigrees in boxing have been in close camp for a long time now, travelling all over the world preparing for the Olympics. We who are aspiring to be like them are not..People of goodwill can chip in whatever they can afford, it will help revive the sport back to the glory days,” reasoned Ajose.

He said the boxers are good and have a bright chance in Paris. “That they have qualified for the Olympics shows that they are the best in Africa in their respective weights. But as experience has shown, being the best in Africa does not guarantee you a medal. In fact, history has told us the opposite. Often, people don’t know the level of competition at the Olympics until when they get there; when it is too late.

“That is why I have decided to step in to prepare them physically, tactically, technically and most importantly, psychologically. That increases their medal chances in the Olympics.”

Cynthia Ogunsemilore, 21, a bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games was unbeaten at the Africa Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar, where the Nigerian earned a Paris 2024 Olympic quota in the women’s 60kg. She said she was happy with the backing she and her colleagues have been receiving from the Group and pleaded that they needed more support from corporate Nigeria.

“I am happy with the training and have been improving because of the quality of coaching we get from coach Ajose. But we need to go on training tours, mingle with other boxers, train and learn from them. It will help us a great deal if we know how it is being done in other countries.”

She remains optimistic on her chances in Paris. “I want to win gold in the All Africa Games and the Olympics. I feel good and can’t imagine anyone stopping me as I want to be the first woman boxer to win a gold medal for Nigeria,” she retorted.

She reserved some special words for Mr Neye Sowunmi, CEO, IMG Media Group who has taken it personally to prepare some Nigerian boxers heading to the Olympics and the All Africa Games. “He has been wonderful,” Cynthia said, adding, “I never knew him from anywhere. He saw me fight in the Olympic qualifiers and took interest in me. He is responsible for this arrangement with the coach for our training. Only God will bless him.”

She pleaded with the Ministry of Sports to look in their direction and do whatever was necessary for them to go into serious camping.

Another Paris Olympics-bound Nigerian boxer, Omole Joshua, in the men’s 57kg class is optimistic, the 2024 Games will usher in a new chapter in the country’s boxing history. “This is a new era,” he said, firmly. “I am returning with a gold medal. That no Nigerian has won gold in boxing at the Olympics before gives me the motivation I need to win it.

“I want to make history and open a new chapter for Nigerian boxing.”

Like Cynthia, Omole said all he requires is adequate preparations for him to continue his unblemished record so far. “I have had nine fights, nine wins and nine knockouts. No one can stop me.”

Cynthia echoes from the background. “I want to be the first Nigerian woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.”

Coach Segun Ajose agreed with his wards. “They can do it but they need the support from Nigerians. They need to go for training tours, and attend pre-game championships to keep them in a competitive mood. It’s time we won something big in boxing.”