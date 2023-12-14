Ondo crisis: Aiyedatiwa resumes as acting governor

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

‘Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity’

•Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter transmitting power

•As gov proceeds on medical vacation

By Dayo Johnson

AS a way of dousing the political crisis rocking Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, transmitted power to his Deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Olamide Oladiji, however, confirmed the receipt of the letter transmitting power to the deputy governor.

Aiyedatiwa, who resumed work yesterday, was received in Akure by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and his supporters including the former Secretary to the State Government, Sunday Abegunde.

Meanwhile, addressing newsmen in Akure, the Speaker, Mr Oladiji confirmed that the governor has transmitted power to his deputy.

READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter transmitting power to Aiyedatiwa

Governor Akeredolu is scheduled to proceed on another medical vacation on December 13, 2023.

Oladiji said that the transmission of power was sequel to the governor’s decision to proceed on medical leave following doctors advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating.

He said; “Following the Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow up after recuperating, Governor Akeredolu has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the House of Assembly.

“The governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“According to the letter, his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

“The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday, December, 13.

Vanguard