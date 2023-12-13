Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter, declares Aiyedatiwa Acting Gov

Rotimi Akeredolu

…to proceed on medical vacation on December 13th

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, has confirmed the receipt of the letter from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu proceeding on medical vacation and transmitting power to his deputy.

Oladiji made this confirmation to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Recall that he ailing governor had earlier transmitted power to his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to the letter, Akeredolu is scheduled to proceed on another medical vacation on December 13, this year.

Oladiji said that the transmission of power was a sequel to the governor’s decision to proceed on medical leave following doctors advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating.

According to him, ” Following the Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating,Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

Oladiji said the “Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“According to the letter,his Deputy,Hon.Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

“The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December,2023.

While expressing appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, the Speaker expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.