Ondo 2024: Don’t impose candidate, cleric warns Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Ondo state, the Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa, has warned President Bola Tinubu, not to impose a candidate on the people of the state.

Giwa, said this in Akure, weekend while leading his the members of his church to pray for governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s quick recovery.

He urged Tinubu not to place his personal interest above the people.

According to him” Allow the people of Ondo state to pick the candidate of their choice. President Tinubu must not impose a candidate on the people the way he did the last time.

“You can now see the results of poor governance, incompetence, and high-handedness.

“A situation whereby a man fails to control his wife while going astray is nothing but a disappointment.

“Ondo state people are just now waking up from their slumber. When they were still sleeping and snoring, I warned that Governor Akeredolu’s second term tenure won’t do the state any favor.

“I also advised the governor himself to caution his wife, but he didn’t listen. They like hypocrites, and I am not one of them.

“This time around, President Tinubu should allow the people of Ondo state to choose for themselves through transparent primary election before the main one.

Giwa said that “Anybody who loves the president should advise him to steer clear of Ondo state. If not, the ruling party will forgo the state to a small political party.”