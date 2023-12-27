Obaseki, Shaibu mourn passing of Akeredolu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY -.THE governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu have commiserated with the government and people of Ondo state on the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

In a statement, Obaseki said “Brave and independent-minded, Akeredolu was a great man in all ramifications. From an illustrious career as a lawyer, rising to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and then serving as Governor of Ondo State, his intellect, hard work and diligence stood him out and was reflected in his attainments and the fervour with which he served the good people of Ondo State.

“His legacy in the legal profession is indelible as he was renowned in his field of expertise while building a reputation of being thorough, incisive and comprehensive. It won him a lot of admirers who came to recognise his genius.”



According to Obaseki, “As Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu worked for the people of Ondo State and was committed to the State’s advancement not minding its toll on him. He was a governor who cared deeply and undertook projects that would cement his name in the sands of time. He made remarkable progress in developing different sectors of the State’s economy and improved on key indices of government.”



In a condolence message personally signed by Shaibu, he said “He distinguished himself as an exceptional legal luminary, an intellectual who represented the rare breed of Nigeria’s progressive political class”.



“For me, he was a close friend and confidant, as we both shared a high level of cordiality and mutual conviviality like brothers.



“My great friend and brother as Governor of Ondo State, made giant strides in transforming the Sunshine State and impacted the lives of his people in many positive ways.



” I am convinced that history will be kind to him as a pleasant personality who played his part and left behind, remarkable footprints in the sands of time”.