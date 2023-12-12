NMU: Crisis imminent over name of host community

Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenghigho, Delta State.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal government has been urged to be guided by a judgement of the supreme court when it comes to naming of the community playing host to the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU in Delta state.

A prominent Lawyer of Itsekiri extraction in the state, Chief Barrister Ariyo Robinson made the observation in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, warning that if the community is named Okerenkoko instead of Okerenghigho it could trigger another round of crisis.

In the open letter with the headline , :” A consolidated response in Re: the Bill for an act for the establishment of Nigerian maritime university, ” Okerenkoko”, instead of Okerenghigho”: a classical case of legislative rascality, imminent threat to the rule of law and an attempt to disrespect and undermine the integrity of the Supreme court of Nigeria ” Chief Ariyo who said he was acting for his clients stressed that it was necessary to urgently draw attention to the position of the apex court on the issue.

“our law Firm as Counsel to 3 (three) of Omadino community illustrious sons and daughter; Messrs Edward Omagbemi, Oritseweyinmi Emmanuel Aginejuone and Tsaye Edeyibo-Mene, Mrs, acting on our clients’ instructions and at their instance, vehemently protested the imminent danger to peace and tranquillity of the area by the proposal to name the Maritime University of Nigeria, “Okerenkoko” instead of “Okerenghigho”.

Chief Ariyo also spoke against comments in some advertorials in the Vanguard dismissing the judgement of the apex court on the issue, saying those credited with such statement should be sanctioned.

” The law is that the judgment of a court of law is sacrosanct and remains so until set aside by a superior court of law and where it is the judgment of the Apex Court of the land, it would amount to intellectual recklessness … for any one to describe the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the manner that Chief Clark has done in these circumstances. It is not out of place for a party or its successors in title to be dissatisfied with the outcome of a judgment but to toe the path of disparaging the Supreme Court as the makers of the said publications, particularly has done.”

“Whether considering the circumstances of this case, this is not an appropriate case for the Federal Government of Nigeria to recommend the makers of the said publication … for prosecution for this obvious act of contempt of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as well as refer his case to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for necessary actions.

“Whether considering the circumstances of this case, this is not an appropriate case for the Federal Government of Nigeria to direct the relevant security operatives to investigate the makers of the said publications … for conducts likely to breach public peace.”