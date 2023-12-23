NiMet predicts three-day dust haze, sunshine

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast haziness and sunshine from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze on Saturday with horizontal visibility of 2km and 5km over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to the agency, a sunny sky in a hazy atmosphere is expected over the north-central cities and the inland cities of the south.

It anticipated partly cloudy skies in a hazy atmosphere over the coastal belt of the country.

It expected some prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states later in the day.

“For Sunday, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the north and north-central regions during the forecast period.

“Sunny skies in hazy atmosphere is expected over the inland cities of the South during the forecast period. Patches of clouds in hazy atmosphere is expected over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.

“Also for Monday, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the North, North Central, and the inland cities of the South during the forecast period,“ the agency said.

According to it, few cloud patches are expected in hazy atmosphere over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.

The agency urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles are suspended.

It urged people with asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situation.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it added. (NAN)

Vanguard News