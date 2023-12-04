Nigeria must undergo reforms for rapid development — Olateru

By Prince Okafor

The Director General Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau( NSIB) Engr. Akin Olateru has canvassed for comprehensive reforms in the country’s socio-economic sectors with a view to enhancing the wellbeing of the citizenry, and over all growth and development of Nigeria.

Olateru who stated this in a key note address titled: “Breaking Barriers to National Development, ” at the Nigerian Service Award organised by COA Media in Abuja, noted that engaging in agribusiness, job creations, strengthen public services,implementing fiscal and monetary measures aimed at stimulating the economy and achieving quick recovery, improved working conditions for civil servants in both private and public sectors for optimal Performance, among others, are required to adequately address the economic and social barriers that have hindered the national development . The NSIB boss lamented that Nigeria has the largest economy and population in Africa for rapid human and infrastructural development, but 63 years after her independence the nation still faces multiple socio-economic barriers fully manifested in the low and fragile economic growth, poor infrastructure, poor electricity/ energy supply, primary product dependency, foreign currency gap and capital flight, human capital inadequacies, poverty, corruption, insecurity, illiteracy, unemployment, among others.