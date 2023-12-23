Nigeria community seeks Tinubu’s intervention over Nigerians in Abidjan prisons

The Nigerian community in Cote d’Ivoire led by High Chief Michael Emeka Ownuchelu has called on His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescue many Nigerians in Cote d’Ivoire prison, while many are already dying as a result of improper care.

A statement by the Nigerian Community PRO, Davidson Ogbu Tabel reads: “It is very pertinent at this time to call on the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Bola Tinubu for urgent intervention of rescuing Nigerians out of Abidjan prisons.

“Many are being detained wrongly and we understand that some are already dying in prison custody. As Nigeria community in Côte d’Ivoire, we have been trying our best day and night to ensure we help our brothers but we believe our government can make it faster with our host country.

“Not many people in prison are criminals, some got there wrongly, while some are overdue for release because of some clauses which can only be from the government. We believe in the government of President Bola Ahmed and we are hoping that the government will attend to this issue in Côte d’Ivoire.”

Tabel revealed that the Nigerian community is stabilized under the leadership of High Chief Micheal and has vowed to deal with issues surrounding Nigerians in the country.

“We are doing our best in the Nigerian community to maintain law and order among our brothers and sisters, we respect the laws of the host country and as a matter of fact, the president has ensured he treated issues surrounding Nigerians accordingly.

“The president general of the Nigerian community has repatriated over 600 girls since he assumed office in 2021. Most Nigerians are being trafficked to this country, and this is not good for our image here. When the president assumed office in 2021, he made a vowed that he was going to address the issues that Nigerians are facing.

“This government of High Chief Michael Emeka Ownuchelu also achieve the introduction of the Biometric Indentification system called (Carte Consulaire Biométrique) valid ID cards issued to Nigerians living in Côté Ivoire. All these were done in support from the Nigerian Embassy.”

He advised the Nigerian government to include the Diaspora fund in the subsequent budget in Nigeria.

“There is a need for the Nigerian Diaspora to be recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria. It is also important for this current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good office to establish a budget for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“The fact remains that many of these representatives in Nigerian communities across Africa are spending their money to empower Nigerians in various countries. It is something the federal government should look at. They have been assisting the growth of Nigeria without means of funding.

“For example, many times President Michael Emeka had used his money to deport young girls back home against trafficking, sex prostitution, rape and others. He provides them accommodation, feeding and lots more.

”The Nigerian community is accepted and recognized by the Côté Ivoire government.”