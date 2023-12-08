Newly created LCDAs: We won’t condone trouble makers — Ondo Assembly

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, insisted that there was no going back on the headquarters of the newly created local council development areas, LCDAs, across the state.

The Speaker, Mr. Olamide Oladiji, warned those who want to forcefully change the headquarters of the new LCDAs to desist from such a move.

Oladiji declared that the headquarters of the new LCDAs won’t be changed.

The Speaker, in a statement, by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Mr Olatunji Oshati, said that the headquarters of the LCDAs have been passed into law by the Assembly and duly assented to by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.