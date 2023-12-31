New Year: No room for excuses in 2024, IPAC tells leaders

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Following a challenging 2023, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged elected leaders in Nigeria to tackle the year 2024 with resolve and without excuses.

In a New Year message signed by its newly elected National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, the Council reflected on the resilience of Nigerians amidst a year marred by political upheaval, economic strife, and national insecurity.

He said, “The New Year brings a fresh opportunity to strive for a better Nigeria. We’ve faced trials on several fronts, but the spirit of the Nigerian people remains unbroken.

“It’s not the time for excuses. Our leaders must rise to the occasion to heal our divisions and move forward with determination.”

IPAC emphasized the importance of the year 2024 as a pivotal moment for elected officials to demonstrate their commitment to improving the nation’s situation.

The Council specifically called on leaders to address critical issues such as insecurity, economic recovery, infrastructure, employment, and national unity.

Dantalle continued, “Leadership requires more than just occupying an office; it demands action and accountability. The Nigerian people have given their mandate with the expectation of progress, not to hear about the baggage of the past.”

The Council further called for electoral reforms and improvements from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in ensuring that the 2024 bye-elections and governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states are free, fair, and credible.

“The people’s vote is the cornerstone of democracy. We must protect its integrity at all costs,” Dantalle asserted.

IPAC’s demand for action is set against the backdrop of the Council’s successful elections held on December 18, 2023, which were widely regarded as transparent and fair, setting a standard for future electoral processes.

“The success of the IPAC elections reflects the maturity of our political parties. Now, we must channel this unity into national progress,” Dantalle said.

IPAC also commended the media’s performance as the nation’s watchdog, highlighting the importance of their role in shaping public discourse and holding officials to account.

In a gesture of accountability, IPAC announced the establishment of its Peer Review Mechanism to monitor the performance of elected officials in fulfilling their promises and contributing to the democratic dividends expected by the populace.