MTN leases out 2500 telecom sites to American Tower Corporation

*Promises Net Zero emissions

*Asks ATC to stick to green sites

*Dispels rumour of improved terms with IHS

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

MTN Nigeria yesterday advised its Cell sites contract partners, American Tower Corporation, ATC to ensure it doesn’t waver on the promise to operate green sites because the telco is deeply committed to achieving net zero emissions.

The advise comes at the heels of a contract lease of about 2,500 MTN Nigeria’s network sites due to expire in 2024 and 2025 to ATC in September, after a bidding process.

MTN said the deal was to diversify its towers portfolio and unlock significant network cost efficiencies.

It however dispelled rumours that it had received improved offers from the former handlers of the sites, IHS Towers, saying the contract award to ATC was final

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, of MTN Nigeria Tobechukwu Okigbo said: “Our preference is always for bilateral renewal, subject to competitive pricing and terms. In this instance the ATC proposal was superior. So, the agreement with ATC over the 2,500 sites is final, having gone through a rigorous process involving our highest governance approvals.”

He added that MTN will continue to engage constructively with IHS on further opportunities that arise, including the renewal of the next vintages of towers that come up for renewals in 2025.

For him, “other opportunities for value optimisation will arise and we will undertake a similar exacting process. We are hopeful that participating parties including IHS will present a compelling proposition,” Okigbo said.

He also laughed off the allegations that contracting the sites to ATC would lead to network disruptions and have a negative environmental impact. He said: “Such allegations are factually incorrect and misleading. Tower transfers between two infrastructure companies do not necessarily lead to network disruption.

“ MTN is confident that ATC’s plans will ensure a smooth transition between towers. Through our partnership with ATC, we are setting the stage for a new era of connectivity in Nigeria, one that not only meets the growing demands of our customers but also aligns with our focus on expense efficiencies, commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility”

He said rather than dwell on rumours that did not make sense, MTN is impressing on ATC to adhere strictly to Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA regulations and guidelines on deploying telecoms sites.

“We are deeply committed to achieving net-zero emissions and part of the differentiated value ATC provides is a commitment to operating green sites, ensuring significant reduction in carbon emissions. Contrary to the allegations of harmful environmental impact, the partnership with ATC will reduce greenhouse gases,” he said.