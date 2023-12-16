Mr. Ibu undergoes another leg surgery, hardly talks again

…as fear heightens over deteriorating health of actor Amaechi Muonagor

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Comic actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu is not leaving his sickbed any time soon after one of his legs was amputated a month ago.

The actor’s condition is said to have degenerated to a point that he hardly talks again. He’s also said to have undergone another surgery, cutting off part of the same leg that was initially amputated last month.

This is even as fear also has heightened following the deteriorating health of another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, who’s currently hospitalized at Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, Anambra State, for over two months.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, Dr. Emeka Rollas, who gave an update on the health of the ailing actors in a telephone chat with our reporter, said “we are resigning to fate concerning the two actors.

“As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again and he has undergone another leg amputation,” Rollas added.

The conditions of the ailing actors are said to have continued to deteriorate with each passing day.

According to Rollas, who recently visited Muonagor alongside some of his colleagues at the Intensive Care Unit of Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, the actor’s state of health is pitiable, as he’s currently a shadow of his old self.

“You will shed tears if you see Amaechi Muonagor now, his legs are completely paralyzed. I’m calling on all fans and well wishers of the actor to join hands with other philanthropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time,” Rollas said.

He revealed that he has approved the sum of N250,000 to be sent to the ailing actor’s account from the AGN Trust Fund, which, according to him, may not be enough, following Muonagor’s records with the Guild HMO and Insurance policy.

Rollas, however, urged young actors to endeavour to sign up for the AGN HMO and Insurance programmes.

Recall that weeks back, Amaechi Monagor’s cousin, Tony shared the actor’s health update on Facebook, when he revealed he was battling for his life after he was diagnosed with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke during his three-week hospital admission.

In his post, Tony wrote, “This picture was taken two weeks ago when I visited my cousin Amaechi Monagor (Aguiyi) at the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I initially had wanted to quietly assist as much as I could but later decided to make this post to clarify some things so that my friends, fans, and Amaechi’s fans, and indeed the online community can be better informed.

“Amaechi is currently down with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke. He had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life. He is at present undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi,” Tony wrote.