Manufacturers cut 25% energy costs by switching from diesel to gas

By Ediri Ejor

POLYFILM Packaging Nigeria Limited, a manufacturer of flexible packaging focused on the food and consumer sectors, has recorded over 25 per cent savings in energy costs after switching from diesel to gas, at a time when rising diesel pricesare forcing businesses to adopt gas as an alternative fuel.

Vikram Gursahaney, co-founder and executive director at the Ibadan-based firm, said the company was spending nearly half its operating costs on buying diesel and maintaining equipment, which proved unsustainable as diesel prices hit the roof.

Manufacturing includes addressing daily operational challenges encompassing various facets of the business, particularly energy costs that have become burdensome for industries.

“Energy costs have risen significantly in the manufacturing industry and can contribute up to 50% of your operational expense, followed by labour and other overheads.”

The company started operations in 2008 as a privately held business established by the family, who first settled in Nigeria in the I970’s. The business searched for alternative energy solutions for two years before eventually turning to Clarke Energy’s range of gas plants.

But there was another challenge: there was no pipeline that brought gas to Ibadan. So when Polyfilm settled on the first engine it bought from Clarke Energy — a 1 MW containerised gas engine — it entered a deal with a gas supplier to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) to the plant.

“Although CNG is expensive it is inevitably more economical than running on diesel,” said Gursahaney. He added, “Since we made the first purchase years ago, we have expanded the plant’s capacity in line with the company’s expansion plans and now run primarily on gas.”

Speaking on the services provided by Clarke Energy, Gursahaney said, “They have a very responsive after-sales team available to attend to us when we call. We have realised a substantial increase in value, specifically in terms of the energy yield measured in kilowatt-hours per standard cubic meter of gas. Furthermore, since we do not have access to piped gas yet, which is cheaper than compressed natural gas, it is imperative to consider a very efficient engine to compensate for the difference in cost.”

Clarke Energy designed the entire power solution from front-end engineering design, engine delivery, installation, commissioning, and equipment maintenance over the life of the asset.

Yiannis Tsantilas, the Managing Director of Clarke Energy in Nigeria, expressed, “The partnership with Polyfilm Packaging Nigeria Limited aligns with Clarke Energy’s drive to extend value to manufacturers in regions further away from the piped gas network but can access bottled gas, in this case, the ancient city of Ibadan, in the south-western region of Nigeria”.

Checks by Energy Vanguard showed that other manufacturers have also adopted masures to cut cost.