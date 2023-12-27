Lucky Aiyedatiwa appoints Adeniyan as CPS, others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has appointed, Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

Other appointments announced in a statement by Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Omojuwa Olusegun, in Akure, include Smart Omodunbi Jnr.- Special Assistant to the Governor (Political Matters), Abire Sunday Olugbenga (New Media) Special Assistant to the Governor, Miss Motunrayo Oyedele (Photography) Special Assistant to the Governor and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu (Domestic and Government House)

Special Assistant to the Governor.

Omojuwa said that the appointments take immediate effect. End