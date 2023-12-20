Lead Poison: RMRDC sets up poison detection centre

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Raw Materials and Research Development Council, RMRDC has set up a poison detection and treatment centre to prevent needless deaths.

The Centre located in the FCT, Abuja and called Toxicology Information Centre is to serve as a data reservoir and processes centre for all toxic and harmful chemical substances in the country, especially the mining and other related sectors.

It would also serve as a first point of call for all persons and communities who are exposed to toxins and hazardous substances.

Announcing the Centre at a sensitization workshop in Abuja, the Director General of the Council, the Director General of the RMRDC, Professor Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, represented by the Director of industrial plant and equipment design and development, Emmanuel Kwaya, said the Centre is absolutely necessary to save lives, as it is going to provide solutions and treatment to millions of Nigerians who are victims of poison and toxic substances, particularly in mining communities.

“This is a landmark event, in that something very important is about to happen. We are trying to set up a Toxicology Information Centre which is absolutely necessary not only to the mining sector but to other sectors.

“We are trying to create awareness and at the same time create a data centre because most centres in the world have centres like this where they get information in respect to ministry activities.”

The DG, who recounted the lead poisoning experience in Zamfara state in 2010 said with the coming up of the Information Centre toxicology, disclosed that a number of doctors and pharmacists had been trained to man the centre 24/7 to save lives.

He said, the centre, is going to run from 8 am to 5 pm from onset and will charge a token fee for the toll line services but would subsequently reverse free services and run for 24/7.

According to him, interested individuals or persons who suffer any toxic attack and are under emergency are encouraged to call the centre toll line for immediate response.

“For us, this Centre is an awesome of hope, so that people do not die needlessly. Apart from that, investors will have adequate information before investing in the mining sector.”

He assured that the Centre will bridge information gaps for people to process the right information.

On possible collaboration, he said the Centre would be open to collaboration with any willing partner.

On whether they would partner with other organizations, he said,

” Our collaboration is not going to be with only government agencies but international partners. The Centre which is ready for use and is going to take off immediately will be manned by competent personnel.

“We will continue to feed it and update it with current information as they come,” he added.

In his remarks, the Project Lead of the Centre, Prof. Anoka Nja noted that the Centre became necessary because many Nigerians had been exposed to toxic and chemical substances leading to many deaths.

With the establishment of this centre, he said that people can know where to run to report when they are in danger or faced with toxic substances.

"With this Centre, people can know where to run to report when they are in danger. It is going to be an advisory Centre to aid people in need of support.

“Nigeria has become exposed to toxicology and poisoning issues.

They are exposed to various chemicals and when they are exposed they don’t have anywhere to go to. What we have done now is to build up a Centre where they can call in.

“When people are poisoned and ask what to do, they can be directed to this Centre We have trained doctors and Pharmacists in toxicology because people can come to them as trained Professionals to handle such cases of poison. This is what Nigerians have been waiting for.

If people know what to do when they are poisoned you can counter it but if you don’t know, it will kill you.”

To carry everyone along, he said the Council has translated the message into the three major languages so that people in rural areas will not be left out.