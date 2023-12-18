Lagos tops IGR list with N651bn

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Lagos State government recorded N651 billion to top the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) list by the 36 states of the federation, in 2022.

The State’s IGR was higher than those of 30 states put together, according to the 2022 Annual States Viability Index ASVI report released by the Economic Confidential Magazine, in Abuja, yesterday.

The report indicated that the 36 States generated the sum of N1.8 trillion, against N5.72trn received from the Federation Account Allocation, in the year under review

According to the report, the IGR of the 36 states of the federation totaled N1.8 trillion in 2022, representing a slight increase above the 2021 performance of N1.76 trillion.

It added that six states of the federation would not survive without allocations from the purse, as their IGR in 2022 were below 10% of their receipts from the Federation Account Allocations (FAA) in the year, under review

Lagos remained in its number first position in IGR among the states with a total revenue generation of N651 billion compared to Federation Account Allocation (FAA) of N370bn in the twelve months of 2022.

Ogun State which generated IGR of N120 billion compared to its FAA of N113 billion was second on the list, followed by Rivers with N172 billion IGR compared to FAA of N363bn.

Other high performers were: Kaduna State which generated N58 billion internally, compared to FAA of N155 billion; Kwara with IGR of N35bn compared to FAA of N99bn and Oyo which generated N62 billion compared to FAA of N181 billion.

States with significant IGR were Edo with N47 billion IGR (N147 billion FAA); Anambra had IGR of N33 billion compared to FAA of N127 billion; Enugu with IGR of N28bn compared to FAA of N111 billion; Ondo with IGR of N32 billion compared to FAA of N135bn.

The six states that recorded the least IGR as a percentage of their Federation Account Allocation generated less than 10% of their revenue share were: Bayelsa, Katsina and Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Yobe and Kebbi.

The Economic Confidential ASVI further showed that only three states in the entire Northern region had IGR above 20% of their respective allocations from the Federation Account in 2022.

They were: Kaduna, Kwara and Nasarawa States in that order.

The oil-producing Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom are the states in the South with the poorest Internally Generated Revenue of less than 10% compared to their FAA in the year under review.

Balsa received N237.707 billion from federation revenue but generated only N15.902 billion internally.

Akwa Ibom got a Federation allocation of N360.304 billion but internally generated N34.812 billion

Others among the states that generated the lowest IGR were: Kebbi which received N119.305 billion but generated N9.146 billion internally.

Yobe God a federation allocation of N105, 517 billion but generated NN10. 456 billion