Kelechi Oghene’s Vision: GAHAwards 2023 celebrates excellence, impact

Princess Kelechi Oghene shines as a beacon of innovation, education, and philanthropy within the realm of fashion and impact in the tapestry of visionary leaders. She is the founder of the illustrious GMYT Group Ltd, an empire encompassing GMYT Fashion, GMYT Hostel, GMYT Foundation, and the prestigious GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAwards).

Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of passion, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Kelechi Oghene is not merely a fashion designer; she is a creator of styles that redefine elegance and empower individuals to express themselves. Her love for fashion transcends aesthetics; it’s a language of self-expression. As she aptly puts it, “Fashion is a language; it’s a form of self-expression that transcends words.”

Beyond fashion, she recognized the need for an academy that could nurture the next generation of fashion innovators and stylists. Her vision gave birth to the GMYT Fashion Academy, a platform where aspiring designers can learn, experiment, and realize their potential.

Her words echo with purpose: “I wanted to create a platform where aspiring designers could learn, experiment, and realize their potential. GMYT Fashion Academy was born out of that desire to impart knowledge and ignite creativity.”

Kelechi’s dedication to excellence has earned her over 102 awards for her contributions to fashion and education, a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence. Her passion extends to fitness and sports, reflecting her commitment to nurturing talent and potential in others.

As the author of “Advanced Pattern Cutting,” she has made a significant impact on fashion education. Her book shares insights to help aspiring designers master the art of pattern cutting, emphasizing that knowledge is the foundation of innovation.

Now, let’s shift our focus to the pinnacle of Kelechi Oghene’s vision, the GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAwards). Scheduled for Sunday, December 10, 2023, this event promises to be a night of elegance and purpose, hosted by the charismatic MC/Comedian/Singer KennyBlaq. The Guest Speaker for the evening is none other than the monarch from Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti state, HRH (DR) AMB. Olusegun Aderemi JP. FIMC.CMC.MCArb, FIMS, FOSHA (UK) FSFS, FCAL – a true embodiment of humanitarian values.

The keynote speech for the day will revolve around the theme: “Does Talent Surpass Education?” This thought-provoking dialogue is sure to stimulate meaningful conversations.

GAHAwards will celebrate various categories, including Humanitarian of the Year, Entrepreneurial Excellence, Cultural Heritage Advocate, and Media and Journalism Excellence. Each category recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on society.

GAHAwards LTD invites corporations, philanthropists, and community leaders to join this momentous occasion as sponsors, partners, or attendees. By aligning with GAHAwards, partners showcase their commitment to social impact and engage with an elite audience, enhancing their brand’s visibility and corporate identity.

In the world of GMYT World and Kelechi Oghene, fashion, education, and impact converge to create a brighter future for Africa. As Kelechi herself says, “Our journey is about building a legacy of excellence and making a positive impact on every life we touch.”

This year, the 11th edition of GAHAwards, hosted by GMYT GROUP LTD, promises to redefine the recognition landscape with its event themed “Celebrating the Pinnacle of Innovation.”

“Join us on this remarkable journey, where honor meets aspiration, and where excellence and social impact are celebrated under the same glamorous spotlight,” the organisers said in a statement.