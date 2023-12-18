Kano suspends hospital guards over negligence as woman delivers inside vehicle

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has suspended the security guards attached to Imam Wali Maternity Hospital in the state for negligence of duty which resulted in a pregnant woman delivering her baby in a vehicle at the front of the hospital.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mansur Nagoda confirmed the suspension of the security guards in a statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman.

Dr. Nagoda said the patient’s husband knocked endlessly but the security guards were no where to be found which prompted the husband to make a video as the incident was going on and made it go viral.

He explained that a similar case happened on the 26th November, in which another lady was also in labour and the security guards were nowhere to be found for the patient to gain entrance into the facility as the husband had to rush the patient to another hospital, Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital which was the closest.

According to the statement, “Dr. Nagoda has approved the suspension of the security guards of Imam Wali Maternity Hospital and has ordered the zone to organize another set of security guards and post them with immediate effect.

“This development came after a video of a lady in labour who later gave birth in the vehicle due to the negligence that occurred on the part of the security guards of the facility.

“Similarly, Dr. Nagoda has approved the immediate suspension of three medical laboratory scientists names withheld due to offenses ranging from gross negligence, extortion and unwanted sexual activities mostly with patients who cannot afford to pay their hospital bills.

“He explained that their suspension was necessary and a committee would be set to carry out an investigation, pursue adm procedures, issue query letters and DAC, adding that until exonerated all involved remain suspended outright.

“Dr. Nagoda lamented that HMB will not be on the defensive side every time, and has sent a strong warning to all that “no one should come to me or other heads of agencies to intercede, surely I will not entertain because our reputation is at stake”.

“The Executive Secretary further explained that the public and hmb staff needs to know that we have an internal security system to checkmate our clinical proficiency, communication and professional ethics,” the statement, however, reads.

Vanguard News