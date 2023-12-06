Kaduna bombing: Military’s reaction is sign of positive change – CAN 

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN said the reaction of the Nigerian army, after a drone targeting armed groups killed at least 85 civilians by mistake on Sunday in northwest Kaduna State, is a sign of positive change in the army.

The Kaduna State Chairman of CAN, Reverend John Hayab in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

The bombing that took place in the Igabi Local Government Area on December 3 was described regrettably by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who apologised to citizens of the state, vowing to probe the issue until it has been resolved.

The cleric expressed his satisfaction with the Nigerian Army’s reaction to the bombing incident.

Hayab described the situation as saddening and revealed that the CAN community of Kaduna had extended its condolences to the citizens.

He also stated that the people and the association hold the Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian security services in high esteem for their good works.

Hayab said, “The acceptance people are having with the Chief of Army Staff is because we knew him before now to be someone who wants to ensure law and order.

“This is one step that the Nigerian Army and security agencies have done, that is a shift from yesterday. Owning up to the action alone shows that we are changing.”

The army has encouraged the people of the community despite the strained relationship between the people and security forces.

Hayab said, “In the past, the relationship between the people of Kaduna and security agencies has been that of cat and mouse. No trust, love and everyone is looking for who to fault.

“There is a shift in the last six to seven months where the Governor of Kaduna has been trying to extend an olive branch. The commissioner of police has also taken the lead in doing the same.

“The Chief of Defense Staff is aware of efforts from religious organizations to see that we have synergy between faith leaders and security agencies.”