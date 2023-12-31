Tinubu to address Nigerians 7 a.m. on New Year Day

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, January 1, 2024 deliver a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation.

This was revealed in a statement signed Sunday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

It revealed that Tinubu will be live at 7 am on the network service of the Nigeria Television Authority

The statement reads, “JANUARY 1ST 2024: PRESIDENT TINUBU ADDRESSES THE NATION

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Monday’s broadcast will be Tinubu’s fourth as President.

Recall that the President delivered his first broadcast on Democracy Day, June 12.

He followed that with an address to the nation on July 31 where he announced the Federal Government’s interventions after the removal of petrol subsidy.

Tinubu also on October 1, 2023 delivered a nationwide broadcast to mark the 63rd Independence Day.

Vanguard News