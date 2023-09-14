Tinubu to deliver Independence Day Broadcast Oct. 1

Omeiza Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu will on October 1 deliver a nationwide broadcast to mark the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, George Akume disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while inaugurating a 15-member Inter-Ministerial Committee to organize the anniversary.

The committee is headed by Akume with the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman.

According to Akume, the committee was constituted to plan, organize and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 63nd Independence Anniversary celebration on October 1, 2023.

He said; “The celebration of the 63rd Independence Anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our national heroes and heroines who fought for the independence of Nigeria from the colonial masters.

“The celebration also affords the government an opportunity to showcase its achievements in dealing with myriads of challenges in social and economic sectors confronting the nation.

“Based on the foregoing, it is expedient to note that time is of the essence regarding the preparation for the 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration”.

He said the proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to finalization by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and would involve a World Press Briefing on 25th September

and Church Service on 1st October, as well as a Juma’at Service on 29th September.

There will also be a Symposium/Public Lecture on 28th September, Presidential Broadcast on 1st October and Parade on 2nd October.

“The Terms of Reference of each Sub-Committee and list of members would be sent by the Secretariat while Sub-Committee Secretaries would present their budgets for consideration and approval as soon as possible.

Members of the committee include the Minster of Onformation and National Orientation, Minister of Interior, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of FCT, Inspector General of Police, the Commander, Guards Brigade, the Director General State Services among others.