I’ve no ambition to run for election again – SGF Akume

George Akume

By Peter Duru

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume says he has no ambition to seek elective position anymore in his lifetime.

Senator Akume said he is no longer getting younger and would bow out of office and political contestation at the end of his tenure as SGF.

The former Governor of Benue State made the clarification Tuesday while speaking at the colloquium/symposium organised to mark his 70th birthday anniversary celebration in Makurdi.

Senator Akume who was reacting to an earlier speech by a former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Turaki said “I have no ambition to run for election again.

“In 2031, I will be 78, no more. I have been a two term Governor, Senator for two terms, Minister and now Secretary to the Government of the Federation; So no more.”

The SGF who thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy to be part of his team, assured that the Tinubu-led administration would make profound difference in the lives of Nigerians.

He pointed out the President Tinubu inherited a bad situation “but he was fully prepared to take up the challenge. He has initiated programmes and policies that will impact the lives of Nigerians. Let’s just be patient.”

He assured that the government was doing everything to reduce poverty to the barest minimum stressing that “the government was inaugurated for 48 months but we have done about seven months and we still have a long way to go and I can assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that will be soon.

“The future is bright, there is renewed hope. Our tomorrow will be better than today I can assure you that. Nations are great because the citizenry believe that tomorrow will be better than today.”

While urging Nigerians to be united in their diversity, Senator Akume pointed out that “countries like America are great because of their diversity” advising that Nigerians harness their diversity for sustainable growth and development.

Vanguard News