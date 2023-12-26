George Akume among most reliable citizens of Nigeria – Tinubu

Akume

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

The president commended Akume for his consistency and perpetual dedication to duty in coordinating the affairs of government.

Tinubu’s media aide, Mr Ajuri Ngelale stated in Abuja on Tuesday that the president noted Akume’s rich portfolio of leadership experience and laurels.

The president also noted Akume’s attainments as governor, minister, senator, and top-flight public servant, which he brought to bear on his current role.

He extolled Akume’s temperance, affability, harmony, and stability which he consistently personifies as he coordinates activities between the executive and other arms of government.

“He makes himself accessible, focused, and dependable in bridging the divide between policy and implementation.

“George Akume is one of the most reliable citizens this country can boast of.

“The people of Benue have attested to his sterling leadership principles and leveraged his remarkable talent for so many years because of what he has always stood for.

“He will be with you in the best of days, and even most reliably, in the worst of days.

“The country has been blessed with the dedication and sure-handedness of Sen. Akume,’’ Ngilale quoted the president as having said.

While wishing Akume good health and strength, the president implored him not to relent in his diligent service to the country, Ngilale stated. (NAN)

