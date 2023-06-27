Cardi B warns her husband, Offset over allegation of infidelity

Cardi B

American female rapper, Belcalis Almanzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has issued warning to her husband, Offset amid allegations of infidelity.

Recall that Offset, in a post that has since been deleted from his Instagram page, had claimed that his wife had cheated on him with a member of his own ‘gang.’

He wrote, “My wife fcked a nigga on me gang yall nigga know how I come.”

But, reacting on Twitter on Monday, Cardi B addressed the accusation via a Twitter space.

The American rapper countered the allegation by stating that Offset was making these claims because he himself had engaged in sexual relations with another woman.

Cardi B advised her fans not to lend their ears to Offset’s words, saying he was attempting to shift blame onto her for actions he knew he was guilty of.

Urging her followers not to pay attention to Offset’s words, she dismissed him as a mere “country man.”

She asserted her identity as Cardi B and reminded everyone that she was not just anybody.

Cardi B confidently stated that if she were involved with anyone intimately, she would make it known, highlighting her refusal to engage in clandestine amorous affairs.

In her words, “You can’t accuse me of the things you know you are guilty of and I see that it’s easy for you to blame everything on me. Don’t pay attention to that country man you all.

“Come on now, I’m Cardi B and I think motherfuckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving out my body to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”