iSpeak conference holds as experts share perspectives on evolving media space

The iSpeak Nigeria, a leading community for media enthusiasts and professionals on December 16th 2023 held the highly anticipated media conference, iSpeak Conference at the Charis Event Center in Ikeja Lagos.

The 5th edition of this conference which took a hybrid form hosted over 600 participants and showcased a stellar lineup of distinguished speakers and thought leaders, setting the stage for an engaging and insightful exploration of the theme, “Access: Unlocking Opportunities and Breaking Boundaries in Media spearheaded by the Convener Eleso Moyosoreoluwa.

Speaking about the conference, Moyosoreoluwa stated that for 5years, the iSpeak Nigeria platform has continually ensured that media practitioners have access to resources, mentorship and networking that could better position them in the industry.

Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Lagos Chief Press Secretary took center stage at the event as a special guest and Keynote speaker to share extensive expertise and insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of media and communication.

Ayo Mairo-Ese, a seasoned journalist, delivered a captivating keynote address on “Emerging as a Voice of Influence in the Media Industry.” Drawing from years of experience, Mairo-Ese imparted invaluable knowledge and practical advice to aspiring media professionals, enriching their understanding of navigating the industry’s nuances.

Oscar Oyinsan, a multiple award-winning Media Professional and founder of The MC Company, also shared insights that provided a roadmap for leveraging entrepreneurial opportunities within the media landscape.

Apart from the Keynote addresses, the conference also featured an array of influential speakers, including Comedian Damilare Osundare (Asiri), Talent Manager Tennie Oyewole, Victor Onyekere the Strategist, Mojibade Sosanya the Lady MC, Dancer and Influencer Softmadeit, Content Creator Uduak Ekpo, TV Host Ebunoluwa Dosumu, and Multifaceted Media Specialist Ifeoluwa Johnson, who collectively added depth and diversity to the discussions.

Attendees were treated to interactive sessions, illuminating panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and innovation within the media sphere.

The iSpeak Conference 2023 offered media enthusiasts and professionals a chance to gain profound perspectives and inspiration, shaping their journeys in the ever-evolving media and communication realm as the attendees expressed enthusiasm to launch into the new year with the knowledge gained and drive to break boundaries in the media industry.