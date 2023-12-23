Ini Edo reveals why men don’t like overly successful women

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo says men do not want overly successful women because they need someone who can do the basic things that are expected of women.

Speaking further, she said some men are threatened by women’s strength and prefer women who are submissive and they can control.

She made this known during an appearance on the latest episode of TokeMoments with media personality Toke Makinwa.

Her words: “Some men are threatened by women’s strength. Because we can come off as if we are doing too much. First of all, you’re a woman, you’re beautiful, you’re here and there.

“Naturally, men want to see you [women] not so overly successful just so that they can pull you around, you can be the woman, cook and clean and do all the basic things that they’ve grown up to know is expected of women.

“So when you get too strong, it’s almost like you’re competing with their ego. But the truth is, like I always say, I like to be the queen. I’m not a woman who is looking to subdue any man or ride over any man.

“No matter how successful I get, I don’t think I would like to have a man that I am lording over. Then what is the beauty of it? I mean, the beauty of it is me walking beside my man and he giving me instructions and protecting me.”

Ini Edo also stated that she’s from a traditional background and believes that a man is designed to be the head of the home and to protect and care for women and their families in general.