I’ll complete Akeredolu’s projects — Governor Aiyedatiwa

Late Akeredolu (left) and Governor Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State

The new governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to complete projects started by late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made the promise shortly after taking oath of office . He was sworn in by the Chief Judge, Odusola Olusegun, in Akure.

According to the governor, “Our Leader, during his time, embarked on landmark projects many of which had been completed and some are ongoing.

“I now have the burden to complete them. It is necessary for us to acknowledge the achievements of Akeredolu. His records of performance are monumental.

“This administration shall continue to advance the welfare of the people. We shall place the people first in every decision we take.”

The governor said he accepted to take over the reins of the affair of the state with a heavy heart following Akeredolu’s death.

‘We were close’

Aiyedatiwa added: “The death of our governor and leader was a devasting shock to the people of the state. It’s a colossal loss to the state and Nigeria.”

The Ondo Governor said his relationship with Akeredolu dated back many years and was not affected by the loss of the 2012 governorship election.

Also, the governor said Akeredolu was “a man of courage and vision who always stood for the truth even at his detriment. He pursued the course of Amotekun even when he had his victory being contended at the court.

“The people of Ondo and the Southwest will be grateful for the establishment of Amotekun, which had increased security in the state.

“His many legacies in the health sector, infrastructural, industrial hub, his innovation and entrepreneurial agency will be difficult to surpass.

“The events in the last few days are a watershed in the history of the state. This event has placed a burden on all of us. We have the responsibility to continue to sustain Akeredolu’s legacy which was good governance,” Governor Aiyedatiwa added.