IGP appoints Adegoke as new Lagos CP

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the posting of Commissioner of Police Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha to the Lagos State Police Command.

Adegoke, who just graduated from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, is to take over from DCP Waheed Ayilara, who had headed the command in an acting capacity.

Adegoke was a divisional police officer in charge of the Ilupeju and Ajao Estates divisions at some point in his career.

He was also Area Commander, Sango Area Command, Ogun State, and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of administration at Zone 2 Command headquarters, Onikan.

The officer also headed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba.

After his promotion, Adegoke was posted to head the NPF armament department before he was enlisted to study for one year at the prestigious NIPSS.

He holds a B.A (Edu) Hons in History and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Lagos State University (LASU) and University Of Lagos (UNILAG), respectively.

Fayoade was in John Jay College of Criminal justice New York, USA from 1998- 1999. In 1999-2003, he was Police ADC to former governor of Osun, Chief Bisi Akande.

He’s widely known to be a humble, hardworking and sincere police officer and an avowed believer in community policing, a strategy of policing which earned his station the award of the Most Community Friendly Police Station in Africa and one of the best five in the world.

The award was presented to him at the Hague, Netherlands by Altus Global Foundation in April 2006.

He was Divisional Police Officer at Ajao Police Station, Ilupeju Police Station and Victoria Island Divisional Headquarters.

When he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police. He served as the Area Commander, Sango Area Command, Ogun State, where he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner Of Police and thereafter moved to Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos as DC Admin.

After he got promoted to the rank of Commissioner Of Police, he was moved to become CP Amarment, Force Headquarters, Abuja and later to Police Training School, Jos and now to the Lagos Police Command.

The IGP also deployed CP Umar Shehu Nadada, who is to head Nassarawa state command.