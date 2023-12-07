I never said I found love again – Actor Bolanle Ninalowo

Popular actor Bolanle Ninalowo has denied saying he found love again.

Recall there have been viral speculations of the actor having a romantic affair with actress Damilola Adegbite.

This comes in a few months after the thespian announced separation from wife Bunmi.

Clarifying himself in a recent interview with TVC, while playing the drink and answer game, Ninalowo was asked about what he meant about finding love again.

The actor replied that he never said he found love again.

He explained that all he said was that he was interested in someone and had no idea what it would result into.

“I never told you guys that. Who told you that? That I found love again…. No I said I was peeping somebody.

“You Nigerian ‘e de jo tori Olorun’ (I beg you in the Name of God). Peeping… Love, Peeping… Love, two different things. Peeping, marked her. You never know, Maka is a lover,” he said.

Vanguard News