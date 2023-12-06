Video: Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with actress Damilola Adegbite, fuels dating rumours

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and colleague Damilola Adegbite have fueled dating rumours after the pair could be seen in a viral video stepping out in style, holding hands.



In the video shared by Ninalowo, the pair could be seen holding hands in a cozy manner while strutting in a slow-motioned visual.



Captioning the video, the actor wrote, “That hateful energy – too pricy! Love dont cost a thang #LovePeaceAndLightOnly. Maka 🦍 #BOLDAMEE ♥️.”



This follows a recent video also shared by Ninalowo, which sparked speculation about the duo being in a relationship.



In the video, Ninalowo and Adegbite could be seen working out in a gym while sharing laughter and chatting during their session.



Recall on September 1, 2023, the movie star announced the dissolution of his 16-year marriage with his wife, Bunmi, citing irreconcilable differences.



Damilola was also married to actor Chris Attoh, and their union was blessed with a son, but ended in a divorce.