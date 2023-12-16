‘I can’t even have actual fun,’ Blaqbonez speaks on fame

Rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, says as a musician, fame is a punishment.

The ‘Back in Uni’ crooner said there are richer people who ‘enjoy life’ more than famous people.

He made this known while appearing during the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast hosted by Joey Akan, Blaqbonez.

His words: “I think fame is a punishment. Normal people can have all the money in the world, and drive a way bigger car than I would drive. But in traffic, everybody will leave them and focus on me. Why?

“Now, if I walk into a restaurant, everybody is on me. I can’t even do those basic things. Normal people can have 50 times my money, wear a regular T-shirt and just stroll. Nobody is checking what type of ring, or chain he is wearing or how fresh he is looking. No human being cares. They just go straight to the world to buy whatever they want. Enjoying whatever experiences.

“I can’t even go out in Nigeria to have actual fun. I must be Blaqbonez. It feels like a crazy punishment.

Other people who have way more money have a much easier life than me. I have to be hiding.”

Blaqbpnez also stated that he would prefer to have ‘all of the money and not fame.’