I am spending December with my Grandma only – Burna Boy

Popular afrobeats star, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has revealed his holiday plans, revealing that he plans to spend the holiday season with his grandmother.

Burna Boy mentioned in a recent post on his social media page that his grandmother had always expressed a desire for him to return home.

He also noted that the situation was why he made his hit song, “Thanks”.

The singer wrote, “My Grandma used to be the one crying for me to come back home, now she’s on edge every time I come back home and is already asking when I’m leaving. This is why I made ‘Thanks’. “I’m rolling with only her this December for peace to reign.”

Burna Boy has over the past and recent years been sampled on different local and international projects. He has collaborated with world class arts like Rita Ora, Jidenna, Sia, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Damian Marley, Angelique Kidjo, Sam Smith, Stefflon Don, Youssou N’Dour, Wizkid, Dave, Chris Martin, Dj Snake, AKA, Jorja Smith, Sauti Sol, featured on Lily Allen’s “Your Choice” and Beyonce’s “Lion King album”.

The “Like To Party” Crooner is one of the most successful and biggest music export out of Africa.

Vanguard News