How Ebuka Obi rejected $300,000 cash gift from a Nigerian politician

Ebuka Obi started prophesying at 8; now he tells his story

His name rings the kind of bell that any trending Man of God’s name does. He is Evangelist Ebuka Obi, the spiritual Director of Zion Movement Prayer Outreach and founder of Seraphic Foundation.

Born in a family of seven, his parents are retired teachers.

He is seen as a fiery prophet who is raw when it comes to preaching the word of God. What many do not know however, is that this Imo state-born evangelist whose ministry of prophecy attracts men and women from across the globe, is a jolly good fellow. Hardly will you interact with him without a feeling of warmth transferred to you.

Prophecy started at 8



Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s journey into evangelism began quite early. According to him, “I am aware that when I was eight years old, I used to see things that were not even clear to me. For instance, I could tell my mom that this person would die tomorrow and it would happen like that. Sometimes, someone they thought would die, and they brought the person to me, I could say he would recover, and the person would eventually recover. It got to a point that even pregnant mothers lined up to enquire about the sex of their babies.

That time, scan was not very common, so I became the scanning machine to so many pregnant mothers. People came from so many villages and I told them the sex of their babies correctly.”

For a child of his age, displaying such unusual character, it earned him some harsh discipline from his father who was not comfortable.

“Even in primary school, my teachers came to me to enquire about whatever issues they had and I spoke to them without mistakes. The whole thing spread such that people from other local government areas were coming to look for a boy of eight years. People were respecting me as a child. That’s why among all my siblings I’m the only one that my father was so careful with. He didn’t know how to handle me,” he said.



Things however began to take shape, when he turned 12. “When I was 12 years old, Late Rev. Fr. Luke Odinkemere came to our parish, CKC Catholic Church Ubulu. He was the one who told my father to stop flogging me, that I have the gift of the Holy Ghost, and that God will use me mightily. He told my father to stop seeing me as a devil, because that time, my father would always flog the hell out of me. Not small flogging; the marks are still on my back. I could understand him because as a teacher, he wanted us to be the best. He didn’t find it comfortable that I spent more time at the Chapel praying instead of studying. So, this priest told my father that I would be great; Iwould be a prophet of God and that I am not possessed or demonic but manifesting the gift of God.”

Wondering how his father feels about him today with thousands of people from foreign countries, swarming around the prayer ground, with many spending months in the hotel just to have an opportunity to meet him?

Why I’ve not married – Ebuka Obi



Read on. “Now, my father has no option than to be happy.” Continuing he sheds more light on how the Zion ministry birthed. “So, this priest whom I’ll make a video of someday, said if I was ready to work for God, I must not have sex before marriage, that God will use me mightily and that he saw me talking to millions of people. That time, I didn’t understand what ministry was all about but he made it clearer; he told me three things, no sex before marriage, let it not be a church- don’t leave Catholic where you were born and, don’t be money minded. And I’ve kept all that till today. That’s why I have not married,” he explained.

As for the temptation that comes with being single and doing God’s work, he said, “It’s not easy but with determination, and the grace of God, there’s success. The consciousness that the vow is attached to my destiny, keeps me determined. I can’t joke with this grace. This is why here, I don’t play the role of the priest, I don’t baptise anybody. That’s why on Sundays, I try to go to Mass as a Catholic.”

At this juncture, you don’t need to be told the present state of things, as he attributes the rapid rise of the Zion Ministry to God alone. “I don’t think there’s anything else to attribute the growth of Zion Ministry to, other than God, because it’s more than human comprehension. Even me, I cannot believe it. I know when I was small, I used to see myself talking to a large crowd but I didn’t know it’d come this far. There’s no time you’ll come here and not see thousands of people from all over the world.”

No consultation fee, tithe or bazaar



You’d hardly see any advertisement about the Ministry, yet it is growing in leaps and bounds and the evangelist maintains, “It’s just the grace of God. We have no sign board. We are not even powerful in the media. Yet if you come here, you see thousands of people from across the globe every time. The grace of God is here and I still maintain it with sacrifice. I fast a lot, seeing the level of work God has given to me. I usually tell God that I didn’t pray for this kind of ministry so he should not allow me to make a mistake. Also, the things I preach, I try to do them unlike most men of God. I have never asked anybody in Zion ministry to pay money, never asked for tithe, don’t do Bazaar, or asked people to pay money to see me. With the way people gather to see me I know that if I put my consultation fee at 10 million naira, people will pay. But I will never because, freely I receive, freely I’ll give. God still works miracles but some men of God don’t keep the principles.”



What they use against me



Of course such grace comes with its challenges. “I don’t know the last time I closed my eyes to sleep for up to two hours. My personal life is really not organised. I’m too emotional about people’s problems or how people feel. Out of emotion, after programmes I attend to people, after that, there are meetings upon meetings. And so many people will be crying that they have lodged in hotels for one or two months waiting to see me; hearing all that I want to do more. Sometimes, by 2 to 3 up to 5 am, I’ll be receiving many foreigners from Gabon, America, UK, etc. Considering how much they pay in the hotels, my heart would always melt. I am the kind of person who cannot withstand somebody’s tears. And most of them have used it against me.”



Owing to how tedious and demanding the work is, the ministry is mentoring some ministers to assist the man of God. “We are having sons of the prophet programme now. The work is too much for one person. I cannot be in ten places at a time. It’s a big challenge. We need a lot of ministers who can help. So we are training some people.”



In spite of the hours or days they spend waiting to see the man of God, the people keep going there because perhaps, they are getting results. “Why won’t they get results? When you keep yourself and you are honest with what you are doing, the power of God is available. But as they are coming, what comes to my mind is, you have to keep maintaining the work you are doing that makes people come to you. I don’t feel proud or arrogant. I just say Lord, who I’m I? I give you all glory, give me grace to always be faithful and not to disappoint you. There are so many men of God who started very well but at a time, they fell. I’m always conscious of this so as not to make the mistakes of other prophets.”

2023 Odieshi programme



He shares more about the just concluded 2023 Odieshi programme and why the name tag. “To us, Odieshi is divine protection. Scriptures say in 1John 4v4, “For Greater is He who is in me than he who is in the World; that’s Odieshi. In Psalm 91 v 1 “He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty”; that’s Odieshi… Romans 8 v 31, “If God be for us, who can be against us”; that’s Odieshi…Isaiah 54 v 17, “No weapon fashioned against us shall proper”; that’s Odieshi. It means with Christ nothing bad happens.

Miracles

There are lots of testimonies from the programme; they are verifiable, these are not something you joke with. A professor from the Anambra State University came with a double walking stick. That’s Prof Arinze, this is not something they arranged somewhere. That day, he dropped his walking stick here.”

Of all the miracles and testimonies, the most memorable for Ebuka Obi are those of “young boys surrendering their charms, giving their lives to Christ…many youths come here and I usually tell them that you cannot be a Christian and have charm on your body. The yahoo boys answer altar call, submitting their rings that they operated with. Even many native doctors submit their charms; to me, the salvation of souls to Jesus Christ is the highest testimony.”

Seraphic Foundation and other projects by Zion ministry



“Seraphic Foundation started in 2009 but it was not called by that name. I was praying in a monastery in Enugu and the Lord said to me, I will bless you with everything but you must take care of the poor. So after that, I established a group called Welfare Ministry. Under that Ministry, we visited different prisons, sent food etc, but in 2014, I was praying somewhere in Sagamu and I heard that it is going to be Seraphic; it’s going to be a big Foundation.

Right now, we are building a psychiatric hospital in Anambra state. We will build it in the five, six states before any other state in Nigeria because charity begins at home. It’s a free psychiatric home. I don’t want to see any mad person moving around our place. We will hand over the psychiatric home in Anambra to the governor and tell him it’s for the state. We will have buses which will be moving about picking and delivering persons with mental challenges to the psychiatric home.



“Under the foundation, there’s no school term I don’t pay about N40m worth of school fees for people I don’t know in Lagos, Anambra, Imo, etc.

The Seraphic hospital is like a charitable home. The people who pay money there are those we know t have money and can afford it. It is free of charge for Hundreds of people. Some don’t know this. The psychiatric home is free.”

Relocation out of Lagos



On plans to relocate Zion Ministry’s headquarters to the East, Evangelist Obi said, “I don’t think we can do any big programmes here anymore. There’s usually a crowd here on a daily basis. So what we can manager here for now are weekly programmes. When we have a bigger programme, we go to a place that can contain us. Do you know that last time, people were fainting here; over hundred people fainted because of lack of space. The whole street was blocked. So, getting a bigger land here in Lagos, I don’t think it’s necessary. Going there also will help the people to develop that side. When I came here in 2012, this place was like a desert but the presence of God brought development. For that, I also want people who come from my area to benefit from the grace though they also come here. The main thing is to have a bigger space. We are looking at about 20 thousand plots.”

Reacting to doubters of the authenticity of the miracles that take place at Zion ministry as well as those who make negative comments on social media, he said “In fact that one is too much. There’s no day you open social media that you don’t read Ebuka Obi did this or that. In fact I left social media because of this. If you just type my name you’d see hundreds of fan pages; so many controversies, people coming out without evidence. Initially, it was not easy because you know I have siblings and parents who see these things. People talking about one person, you have not come close, but out there… Well, they can’t really understand what we are doing here because the Bible says that a carnal mind cannot understand the things of the Holy Spirit. You must be a spiritual person to understand Ebuka Obi. You cannot go to the club and from there make videos of people falling and, you cannot understand why people fall on the ground.

“They did the same to our Lord Jesus Christ. People said he was using the power of Beelzebub to do miracles. People also criticised all the prophets of old. But it’s like my own is getting too much. There was a time when some members arrested some of them here in Lagos and when I got to know about it, I instructed that they be released. One thing that gives me joy though, is that upon all the things they are saying about me, multitudes still come here and people who love what is happening here are more than those against me. We even have more people coming from outside the country. My response is, God bless them. One day, the Holy Spirit will open their eyes to know who I am and what I represent.”

God’s miracles here are unexplainable



About how the miracles happen he explained, “I don’t know. It’s unexplainable. A lawyer from Canada brought a Tesla of over one hundred million. I was praying during Open Heavens and I prophesied that he was going to have a breakthrough, I mentioned his name, I didn’t know him before and it happened. So, I don’t know how God does miracles, I just prophesy. Sometimes I hear the voice clearly and sometimes it’s like me watching television. If you come to me one-on-one, I can just ask you to open your hands and I will start telling you things about you. Ask some governors, past and present senators, etc, who have come to see me here, they’ll tell you. There’s another one, he brought a Jeep of about thirty-something million. During Open Heavens, his name was mentioned and prophecy came about a contract in Abuja which will be in billions, and it happened. He showed us where they were signing the contract in Abuja. I don’t ask them, I don’t even know them.”

What God is yet to do for me

Asked whether there are things he asks God to do for him that He has refused, he said, “Yes. But when I cry while interceding for people, the answers come easily. Personally, my parents have been disturbing me to marry. I don’t want to see the tears of my parents. It’s always, ‘so you don’t want us to see your son till we die’. Those things break my heart and I have prayed to God, asking what He is saying about the issue of marriage. Somebody like me, I don’t want to dabble into marriage without a direct message from God. Remember I made a vow of virginity until I marry. I have never dated before. Remember, I started doing this work when I was 8 years old, so I grew up with so much fear of God. So, I’m so careful about it. Some day surely, I will marry. I’m praying about it and the fact that God has not answered me today does not mean he won’t answer me tomorrow.”

I don’t joke with my Catholic faith



On how he has managed to keep his faith as a Catholic and still oversee the ministry, he said, “I try to do my obligations as a Catholic. I attend Mass, believe in the sacrament of reconciliation, attend confession and receive Holy Communion. I don’t joke with my Catholic faith. In fact, so many brethren who left Catholic are returning because of me. They believed that Catholics don’t see vision, do miracles; so, seeing what’s happening here, many of them are coming back.”

Why Zion ministry reconciles couples



Zion ministry is in the business of always reconciling couples. The reason is due to the spate of divorce which is a subject that gives the evangelist concern. For this reason, he said, “The Lord has revealed to me several times that the marriage institution is about to be destroyed completely. Just watch the rate at which people divorce now; it’s alarming. Some marry for just one year. In fact in Africa here, it’s becoming our culture. Some ladies will say they just want to have children. Go to Abuja, you have baby mamas; so many ladies become single after marriage with two kids. They’ll say they want to be on their own. This is not our culture. It’s what you see in America or Europe. If you read the Bible you’ll see places where the Lord condemned divorce. So, that is why I’m preaching that we should go back to read the Bible in Ephesians 5 v 20-22, what it says about marriage. It says women should be submissive to their husbands and men love their wives as Christ loves the Church. Today, civilisation and human rights are affecting the institution of marriage; that’s not the will of God for us. I don’t want children to be raised by single parents. The first time I preached about divorce, about 50 women from America contacted us and said they had withdrawn their divorce cases.”

How does Ebuka Obi unwind or enjoy life? “My big problem now is that I can’t go out alone. I can’t walk the street alone. I went to the UK embassy the other day and had to cover my face. They blocked me and they had to call the police to rescue me. There is nothing like enjoyment except praying to God and people testifying about what God is doing for them through me. I don’t know when I last ate good food because I fast every day… there’s no enjoyment. If you come to my house you see the vehicles people brought. Where do I go? What gives me joy is seeing miracles that God is doing and people giving their lives to Christ.”

The main thing he dislikes about Christendom is “the way Christianity is being done now. Today, it’s a few men of God that you’d go to who won’t ask you to bring money. Now, because of some sad experiences some people of the world have had with some men of God, they think it’s the same with others. There’s so much noise on social media against Christianity because they’ve had some negative experiences. Someone is asking a man of God for prayer and he will be told to bring money; one million, two million, so that they will go to their village to pray. This is bad. When people criticise men of God because of things like that, I feel very bad. That’s one thing I dislike.”

As for what he likes, he said, “What I like is that God has chosen me out of nothing. I enjoy His anointing and presence in my life. I enjoy people; youths, giving their lives to Christ. I don’t compromise the word of God. It is meant for provocation. You must not like it when we preach. A young man in prison for yahoo yahoo was released after prophecy came. And he has given his life to Christ; I hugged him on the Altar yesterday. That gives me joy.”

Three things that can destroy Men of God



Evangelist Ebuka’s advice to any minister who wants to succeed in ministry is that “he must first be sure he has the calling; because so many people today are pastors without the call. They would have been better in business or other areas. So far you are not called to be a pastor or minister, you would not do well no matter how you pray. Also, you have to have financial discipline. You must be disciplined with women also. Anointing is attractive. So far you have the grace, women will be coming even more; you know women like men with authority. If you are not disciplined with women, you will end up shamefully. If you are careful with women and money, you will go far in ministry. Pride is another factor. These are three things that destroy men of God; you’ll see married women who will ask you to have children for them and their husbands will not know. If you are careful with women, money and you take pride away, you will go far if you have the call.”

Rejects $300,000 gift from politician



About the state of the Nation, he said “Of course, everybody knows that Nigeria is blessed with human and natural resources. Everybody knows Nigeria is one of the most blessed countries in the world. Even a child knows that our problem in this country is politicians. Past and present politicians in Nigeria are our problem. The wealth of Nigeria is in the bank account of our politicians. Nigeria is one of the oil-rich countries so if the politicians use the wealth of this country for the wellbeing of the people, the whites will come here and serve us. Go to embassies every day and see Nigerians trying to travel abroad; including countries that we are better than. When I was celebrating my birthday, one of them brought big money. Some of them that couldn’t come sent their representatives to come. One of them brought 300,000 dollars. That’s worth more than 500 million naira. I said no. I was not moved at all.

Nigeria in the eyes of Ebuka Obi



This country is blessed. If politicians can use our money for the wellbeing of Nigerians, we are the best. Nigerians are the most intelligent people you can see anywhere; very smart and hardworking people but the leaders are not encouraging us. Insecurity is everywhere. Investors cannot come; citizens are afraid much less investors. We need to take away tribalism, and nepotism; sadly the people who are dividing us are these leaders. If they make things better in every region, and give people equal rights, things will be better.

“There are still bad roads everywhere. Go to southeastern Nigeria especially, you’ll see federal roads are in shambles; no electricity. In a country that has no electricity, no good roads, and no water, what will the citizens do? That’s the problem here. If we have these little things that the government should provide, then you will see that Nigeria is richly blessed.”

