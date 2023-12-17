Group empowers Anambra Tech Ecosystem with N6m grant 

In a significant stride towards fostering innovation and driving economic transformation, VFD Group, a proprietary investment company, proudly announces its collaboration with the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) and Solution Innovation District, providing a N6 Million grant. This initiative creates groundbreaking opportunities for entrepreneurs to nurture and support their most promising ideas.

The event, which took place in Awka, Anambra State, marked a significant milestone in the partnership between VFD Group and ANSIPPA, as they joined forces to support local entrepreneurs in realising their most promising ideas. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), the MD/CEO of Anambra State ICT Agency, emphasised the importance of private sector involvement, echoing the sentiment that the private sector should proactively drive the agenda for a thriving tech ecosystem.

As part of the event’s highlights, Ms. Chinwe Okoli, the event convener, declared the session more than a legal formality, emphasizing its profound intent to propel Anambra into an innovation hub.

The Startup Pitch Competition, a highlight of the event, showcased dynamic ideas and entrepreneurial spirit within the state. The investment company’s sponsorship not only provides a financial boost but also underscores the company’s belief in the potential of local entrepreneurs to drive change and contribute to the growth of Anambra State’s tech ecosystem.

The competition awarded the second runner-up with N1 Million, the first runner-up with N2 Million, and the winner, delivering the most compelling pitch, received N3 Million. VFD Group, known for its commitment to community development initiatives, solidified its dedication through participation and sponsorship, reinforcing their unwavering commitment to this cause.

Raymond Chuma-Onwuoku, the grand winner, expressed gratitude for the support towards partners and VFD Group, stating, “We’re committed to building the technical and social infrastructure required to make working hard in Nigeria easy. Times like these convince us of the important work we’re doing, and it strengthens us to keep going.

The group’s dedication to fostering collaboration to this event echoes its belief in the potency of synergy to propel economic development, and it prominently displayed their commitment to showcasing viable investment opportunities for the burgeoning tech ecosystem in Anambra State.

This partnership serves as a true testament to the investment company’s commitment to drive positive change, fostering enduring partnerships, and supporting economic transformation in alignment with its core values and mission.