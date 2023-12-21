Group cautions FG on Ajaokuta rolling mill

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Social Integrity Network (SINET) has called on the Federal government to respect the opinion of over 250 million Nigerians by halting any further transaction on the revitalization of Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill.

The group alleged that there were moves aimed at transferring to foreigners the Rolling Mill, through the back door contrary to the national interest of protecting the heritage of the nation.

The Social Integrity Network (SINET), at a meeting in Kaduna, charged the Federal Government through its relevant agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Steel Development and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment among other agencies of the government, to be much more careful over the matter.

The group lamented that despite the presence of highly intellectual personalities such as University Professors, Industrialists, members of the National Assembly, seasoned administrators, captains of Industries, and technical and financial consultants among others, it called for question why foreigners should be allowed to dominate Nigeria’s business space.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Issah, SINET recalled that our Lawmakers recently passed a resolution to probe the $496million paid by the Federal Government to an Indian firm which failed to revitalize the Itakpe Iron Ore Company after three years.

The group noted that preference should be given to national companies who can run such plants, ensure employment generation, reducing imports and do away with siphoning our much needed forex and mineral resources.

The group said it was outrightly against the way Government was selling out national heritage without recourse to the yearnings and agitation of Nigerians especially at this crucial period when the nation is battling with economic stability among other challenges.

The group alleged that a foreign firm has been asked to work out takeover proposal despite court injunctions, and warned the Government to understand that Ajaokuta and Delta Steel Company were very old and any company claiming to run and earn profit was just misleading the nation.

“We hereby advise FG and it’s concerned Ministries to carefully dig deep into their Detailed Project Report, Elaborated Business Plan, Capital Outlay and Cash Flow Projections by involving independent agencies and champions of business here in Nigeria,” the group added.