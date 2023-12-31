Genevieve Nnaji pulls away from me, others – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood veteran, Kate Henshaw has opened up about her relationship with colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

In an interview with media personality, Kate was quizzed about the status of her longstanding friendship with Genevieve.

Kate Henshaw revealed in her response that she and Genevieve have had small disagreements in previous years.

She, however, expressed her concerns about Genevieve’s tendency to pull away from her and their colleagues.

Kate concluded by saying she respected Genevieve and her choices, likening her to American actress Angelina Jolie.

She said, “We’ve had our issues, but not big issues. I have loved her, but sometimes, she pulls away, she pulls away from everybody, and you are like ‘ah, am I smelling?, What have I done, and you wonder. What is happening?

“Then we met to shoot a commercial, and before then, we haven’t seen, we haven’t spoken for years. And she was so nice to me. And then she left the set before us and said, ‘Kate I have gone, just want to say goodbye.’ But then, I respect her because despite the fact that she pulls away, I think she is like an Angelina Jolie. She just wants to be on your [her] own.”

