Fans celebrate Genevieve Nnaji on birthday despite absence on social media

Fans of Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji have celebrated the thespian as she marks her birthday on Wednesday.

The viral celebration is coming despite the absence of the actress on social media platforms.

The actress and movie producer had sparked concerns some days after her birthday in May 2022, when she deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone.

Nnaji had since remained largely absent from social media and Nollywood scene.

She, however, showed up at the 2022 edition of the Creative Africa Nexus as one of the speakers of the events in November 2022.

Celebrating the actress, @lindatongoI wrote, “it’s world Genevieve Nnaji’s day @GenevieveNnaji1 birthday 🥳🥳 wishing you many more beautiful years.”

Can Genevieve Nnaji bless us with new pictures that we can use and do happy birthday for her? On our knees and begging, ma’am. @martinsanumene tweeted.”

Another Tweep, @the_amarion wrote, Genevieve Nnaji, wherever you are please do know that you are the baddest to ever do it! Happy birthday daddy🤌🏾. We love you.” @GenevieveNnaji1

@Filmboii tweeted, “Happy Birthday to one of Africas most powerful and influential Actor and Filmmaker ! Your type is rare . I am in awe of you. How you have managed to dominate an entire industry for more than 2 decades needs to be studied ! We celebrate you today. We love you Genevieve Nnaji.”